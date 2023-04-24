Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 77

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 01:25 AM IST

At 34, Mohali recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Panchkula with 23 and Chandigarh with 20. The day before, their respective tallies were 53, 90 and 47

After remaining over 100 for the past 12 days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 77 on Sunday, amid low testing over the weekend.

At 34, Mohali recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Panchkula with 23 and Chandigarh with 20. The day before, their respective tallies were 53, 90 and 47.

The drop in daily cases also caused tricity’s active cases to slide from 1,193 to 1088 amid more recoveries.

Of the total positive patients, 464 are in Mohali, 329 in Chandigarh and 295 in Panchkula. Majority of the patients are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.

