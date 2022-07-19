Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15.
The CM, who was presiding over an all-party meeting at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, said citizens will be encouraged to procure and voluntarily hoist the national flag. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month’s salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
“Now, all government buildings in the state will permanently hoist the national flag. Apart from hoisting the Tricolour at homes from August 13 to 15, a Tricolour badge will also be pinned to the uniforms of schoolchildren to evoke a patriotic spirit among them,” he said.
The state government will not be spending money under the campaign, but will accept flags through donations. “The national flag will be made available at affordable prices at grain shops under the public distribution system, at post offices, panchayat ghars, common service centres, and anganwadi centres,” he added.
Praising the campaign, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda called upon workers and office bearers of his party to actively participate in the campaign. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said the education department had an important role to play in the campaign.
-
Illegal sand mining: Punjab police register FIR against Channi’s nephew, aide
The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his alias Lovie, aide Kudratdeep Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for carrying out illegal mining at the Malikpur site of the district in 2017.
-
Presidential elections: Polling peaceful in Punjab, 114 MLAs cast vote
Polling for the 2022 Presidential elections went off peacefully in Punjab, with 114 out of 117 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Three MLAs abstained from voting. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said all arrangements were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and polling began on schedule at 10 am.
-
Panjab University initiates process to elect added members
With Panjab University planning to hold the election for deans of various faculties, the varsity on Monday initiated the process of the election of added members — who, along with senators, professors and department heads are responsible for electing the deans. The varsity on Monday issued letters to the senators to invite nominations for added members. Elected members will hold the office till January 31, 2023.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab module shooters spotted on CCTVs in Moga 3 weeks after crime
The two Punjab module shooters involved in the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu were spotted moving around in rural areas of Moga three weeks after the crime even as the state police groped in the dark for leads. Closed-circuit television camera footage that recently emerged from Samalsar in Moga district showed the shooters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu riding on a stolen bike on June 21.
-
Child rights’ panel flags unsafe government school building in Chandigarh
Taking suo-moto action on the information received about the damaged school building of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Khuda Alisher wrote to the administration, listing a series of recommendations. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur had called a meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday with fellow members. CCPCR has also sought immediate renovation of the building.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics