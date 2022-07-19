Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15.

The CM, who was presiding over an all-party meeting at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, said citizens will be encouraged to procure and voluntarily hoist the national flag. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month’s salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.

“Now, all government buildings in the state will permanently hoist the national flag. Apart from hoisting the Tricolour at homes from August 13 to 15, a Tricolour badge will also be pinned to the uniforms of schoolchildren to evoke a patriotic spirit among them,” he said.

The state government will not be spending money under the campaign, but will accept flags through donations. “The national flag will be made available at affordable prices at grain shops under the public distribution system, at post offices, panchayat ghars, common service centres, and anganwadi centres,” he added.

Praising the campaign, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda called upon workers and office bearers of his party to actively participate in the campaign. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said the education department had an important role to play in the campaign.