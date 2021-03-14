Trident PCA triangular cricket tournament from March 15

Trident Group of Companies in collaboration with the Punjab Cricket Association will organise the Trident PCA Cup at various venues in the region from March 15 to 26.

The winning team from among three from Punjab will be awarded ₹2 lakh, while the runners-up will bag an award of ₹1 lakh.

Former Indian cricketer and member of the tournament organising committee, Bhupinder Singh Senior said, “The opening match between Punjab XI and Rest of Punjab (red) will be played at the Gandhi ground in Amritsar, while other matches will be played at Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. The final will take place at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Such a tournament will give a chance to the best players of Punjab to play against each other and improve.”

The matches will be a one-day (50 overs) affair.

Teams:

Punjab XI: Vinay Chaudhary (captain), Rohan Marwaha, Abhijeet Garg, Prabhjot Singh, Arush Sabharwal, Ramandeep Singh, Akul Pratap Pandav, Anmol Malhotra (wicket-keeper), Yashanpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Gurvinder Bhullar, Gurnoor Brar, Parth Aggarwal, Tejpreet Singh and Gaurav Chaudhary. Coach: Devinder Arora

Rest of Punjab (red): Gitansh Khera (captain), Mandeepinder Singh Bawa, Nihhal Wadera, Vishwapratap Singh, Kashish Pasneja, Kunwar Pathak, Salil Arora (wicket-keeper), Pukhraj Mann, Sumit Sharma, Ekjot Singh Thind, Preet Dutta, Abhishek Bajaj, Jasinder Singh, Sahil Chandra, Dipin Chitkara and Hartejaswi Kapoor. Coach: Ravneet Singh Rikki.

Rest of Punjab (green): Aashish Ghai (captain), Naman Gheer, Vinay Garg, Karan Chawla, Aman Ghuman, Kamaljeet Singh (wicket-keeper), Aashish Malhotra, Talwinder Singh, Arjun, Prashant, Harjot Singh, Taranpreet Singh, Manjinder Singh, Aditya Narayan Mehta, Damandeep Singh and Ujjwal Hans. Coach: Munish Sharma.