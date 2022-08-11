Trio held with RDX sent drug money to Pakistan via hawala channel: Punjab Police

A day after three men were arrested with arms and explosives, police on Wednesday said the accused would send money earned from the sale of drugs to their Pakistan-based handlers through hawala channel.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “The arrested accused had been in contact with their Pakistan-based handlers through WhatsApp and other online applications. Their handlers sent drugs, arms and ammunition across the border with the help of drones, and the trio returned the money made from the sale of drugs through a number of channels, including of hawala.”

Cops yet to ascertain number of consignments received

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of the people to whom the accused supplied the weapons and drugs, and the number of consignments received by them,” said the officer.

On August 9, acting on a specific input, Punjab Police had arrested Gurwinder Singh alias Baba alias Raja of Gurdaspur, and his two aides – Sandeep Singh alias Kala, and Gurpreet Singh alias Randhawa of Amritsar – in Vaironwal area of Tarn Taran.

A hand grenade, an RDX-IED, two .30 bore pistols, magazines, 13 cartridges, 635g heroin, 100g opium, ₹36.9 lakh cash was recovered from their possession. Their car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, was also impounded.

Accused had been active for 2 years: Cops

The accused had been active in the area for at least two years, said the cop.

Baba, a close associate of notorious gangsters Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal and Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the brutal killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was gunned down by two bike-borne men at his residence in Bhikhiwind Village of Tarn Taran in 2020, the policemen said, adding that Baba had allegedly supplied the weapons to Sandhu’s killers.

The arrested accused had also been in contact with Lakhbir Singh Rode, head of banned outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). Rode is suspected to be living in Lahore.

While probing Sandhu’s murder, the NIA and Punjab Police had said that the killing had taken place at the behest of Rode, who wanted to terrorise those who had fought against terrorism in Punjab.

In April, the Punjab Police had registered a case against Rode for allegedly smuggling arms and ammunition into border areas of Amritsar district using drones to “attempt a major terror activity” in the state.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said they were probing the accused persons’ connections and contacts. The trio has been sent to a four-day remand, and as per a police officer the NIA may also take transit remand of the accused to question them about Sandhu’s killing.