Trio hypnotises woman, steals her jewellery in Manimajra

A 65-year-old woman fell prey to a gang comprising two women and a man, who stole her gold jewellery after allegedly hypnotising her in Manimajra on Thursday.
The victim, Saroj Bala, a resident of Gobindpura, Manimajra, told the police that she was in a Manimajra market to buy groceries, when a woman approached her for directions to an ATM. Soon, another woman and a man joined them and asked her if she could walk with them to the nearby bus stand.
Bala claimed that she did not realise why she agreed to accompany the trio, who took her to the side, before quickly leaving. Bala said it was only after they left that she realised that her gold bangles, a gold chain, a pendant and a ring were gone. She alleged that the trio hypnotised her and she didn’t remember how they removed her jewellery or got her to hand it over.
On her complaint, a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station.
Dry spell hits drinking water schemes, crops in Himachal
With the drinking water supply schemes, agriculture and horticulture adversary hit due to prolonged dry spell, the Himachal Pradesh government will demand the Centre to declare Himachal drought-hit. Himachal has witnessed a 92.4% rainfall deficit in March and April this year. Ten districts have recorded more than 90% rainfall deficit except for Kullu and Mandi where the rainfall deficit was recorded at 84% and 83%, respectively.
Chitkara University 4th in country in higher education ranking list
Chitkara University has ranked fourth in the country in Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is among the top five in almost all United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The university ranks between 201 to 300 among 1,400 universities from over 100 countries across the world. Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Drugs case: Ex-Ajnala MLA alleges threat from Majithia, moves HC seeking security
Chandigarh: Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of hSingh'sand family's security claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia is behind bars in a drugs case registered by Punjab Police on December 20. The former MLA claims he got recorded a statement in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College
Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28.
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
