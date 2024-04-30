Triple murder case: German national among 4 acquitted by Dharamshala court

A sessions court in Dharamshala on Monday acquitted four accused, including a German national, in a triple murder and dacoity case, after nine years of the alleged crime, due to lack of evidence. A sessions court in Dharamshala on Monday acquitted four accused, including a German national, in a triple murder and dacoity case, after nine years of the alleged crime, due to lack of evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Their acquittal came after the prosecution could not produce the evidence against the accused in the case: Baljinder Singh (German national), Lakhwinder Singh, Balbir Rana and Surjit Singh.

The case, which entailed the brutal killings of three family members alongside allegations of robbery, resulted in the imprisonment of Baljinder Singh, Lakhvinder Singh (both siblings), Balbir Rana, and Surjit Singh for six to eight years prior to their exoneration.

The incident happened during the intervening night of December 12 and 13 in 2015 when a murder was reported at a house in Damtal in Kangra district. After which an FIR was registered in Indora police station and during investigation four accused were arrested.

The trial proceedings unveiled a lack of solid evidence tying the acquitted individuals to the crime scene. Also, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) expert’s testimony failed to establish any incriminating presence. No evidence was established against the acquitted persons named in the chargesheet, which was filed against them in the sessions court in 2018.

Advocate Sunil Mallan, the defense counsel said, “The prosecution failed to present any evidence against the accused. After hearing the prosecution’s case, we cross-examined the forensic expert regarding any potential entry into the house during the night; however, the expert confirmed no such entry occurred. Furthermore, there were no footprints or fingerprints found, no signs of forced entry or exit, and no marks at the crime scene. It is notable that there were three German shepherd dogs which were unchained during the nighttime. The fact came to the knowledge of the court during the cross-examination of home servant, Yashpal,” he said.

He said that based on the prosecution’s narrative and circumstances of the matter, doubts arise regarding the involvement of the complainant in the murder of his brother, mother, and Dilbagh Rai. “We would also be filing a damage suit soon against the complainant, police authorities and others involved in the matter,” he said.

The detailed court order in the case is still pending.