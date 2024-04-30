 Triple murder case: German national among 4 acquitted by Dharamshala court - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Triple murder case: German national among 4 acquitted by Dharamshala court

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Apr 30, 2024 11:24 PM IST

Their acquittal came after the prosecution could not produce the evidence against the accused in the case: Baljinder Singh (German national), Lakhwinder Singh, Balbir Rana and Surjit Singh.

A sessions court in Dharamshala on Monday acquitted four accused, including a German national, in a triple murder and dacoity case, after nine years of the alleged crime, due to lack of evidence.

A sessions court in Dharamshala on Monday acquitted four accused, including a German national, in a triple murder and dacoity case, after nine years of the alleged crime, due to lack of evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A sessions court in Dharamshala on Monday acquitted four accused, including a German national, in a triple murder and dacoity case, after nine years of the alleged crime, due to lack of evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Their acquittal came after the prosecution could not produce the evidence against the accused in the case: Baljinder Singh (German national), Lakhwinder Singh, Balbir Rana and Surjit Singh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The case, which entailed the brutal killings of three family members alongside allegations of robbery, resulted in the imprisonment of Baljinder Singh, Lakhvinder Singh (both siblings), Balbir Rana, and Surjit Singh for six to eight years prior to their exoneration.

The incident happened during the intervening night of December 12 and 13 in 2015 when a murder was reported at a house in Damtal in Kangra district. After which an FIR was registered in Indora police station and during investigation four accused were arrested.

The trial proceedings unveiled a lack of solid evidence tying the acquitted individuals to the crime scene. Also, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) expert’s testimony failed to establish any incriminating presence. No evidence was established against the acquitted persons named in the chargesheet, which was filed against them in the sessions court in 2018.

Advocate Sunil Mallan, the defense counsel said, “The prosecution failed to present any evidence against the accused. After hearing the prosecution’s case, we cross-examined the forensic expert regarding any potential entry into the house during the night; however, the expert confirmed no such entry occurred. Furthermore, there were no footprints or fingerprints found, no signs of forced entry or exit, and no marks at the crime scene. It is notable that there were three German shepherd dogs which were unchained during the nighttime. The fact came to the knowledge of the court during the cross-examination of home servant, Yashpal,” he said.

He said that based on the prosecution’s narrative and circumstances of the matter, doubts arise regarding the involvement of the complainant in the murder of his brother, mother, and Dilbagh Rai. “We would also be filing a damage suit soon against the complainant, police authorities and others involved in the matter,” he said.

The detailed court order in the case is still pending.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Triple murder case: German national among 4 acquitted by Dharamshala court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On