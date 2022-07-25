Trouble brews for BJP as Kangra bigwig Ravinder Singh Ravi raises banner of revolt
Merely a week after former president Khimi Ram’s defection to archrival Congress, more trouble is brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state as another senior leader — former cabinet minister Ravinder Singh Ravi hinted at contesting the elections irrespective of being given the party ticket.
Ravi, a staunch loyalist of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has served five terms in the Vidhan Sabha, beginning in 1993 — four times from Jaisinghpur (earlier Thural) and once from Dehra — after his home turf was reserved in the delimitation exercise.
The 62-year-old and his supporters are reportedly peeved over the induction of his bête noir and independent legislator from Dehra, Hoshyar Singh, who had defeated Ravi in the 2017 assembly elections, into the party.
“I will contest the election at any cost. It is up to the party high command from which constituency they want me to fight,” Ravi said in a recent media interaction, while adding, “I have presented my case to the party’s national leadership and I believe they will consider it.”
Ravi, however, said he would contest the election even if denied a party ticket. “On which party symbol will be known then,” he said.
The leader denied being in touch with the Congress leadership despite clamour word being out on him planning to defect to the main opposition party.
“I have been a true soldier of the BJP for decades and my first preference is to contest on the BJP ticket. Rest, if circumstances are unfavourable, I will decide my own course,” he was quoted saying.
One of the most influential ministers in the Dhumal-led state government from 2007 to 2012, Ravi held the irrigation and public health (IPH) portfolio. His exit would count as a big jolt to the BJP as he is a prominent Rajput face in the Kangra region.
Staking claim for Sulah seat
Speculations are rife that Ravi is interested in contesting from Sulah assembly segment, the home turf of Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar. A considerable part of Ravi’s previous assembly segment, Thural, was merged in the Sulah constituency and the leader is said to be banking upon this vote bank to stake claim for the party ticket.
Notably, Ravi and Parmar share an uneasy equation as the former was indicted by police for sharing a letter against the Jai Ram Thakur-led government, which went viral on social media back in 2019.
The letter, written by veteran leader Shanta Kumar, had levelled corruption charges in the health and industry departments, the first of which was led by Parmar at the time. Ravi was questioned by the police in the case and his mobile phones were confiscated.
Kangra, the state’s most electorally significant district, sends 15 members to the 68-member assembly.
-
Four held in Ambala carjacking case
Four days after a group of men allegedly robbed a Toyota Fortuner SUV from a local, police's crime investigation agency-1 unit on Saturday arrested four men in connection with the case. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station on July 21, in which resident of Omaxe Greens, Mahinder Singh had alleged that three to four men had snatched his vehicle from Hisar Road last night.
-
Mohali | 30-year-old’s body found in canal, wife, mother-in-law arrested for murder
The body of a 30-year-old man was found in Ganda Kheri canal, following which his wife and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder. Both were produced before the court where Preeti reportedly admitted that she killed her husband as she was fed up of his “suspicious” nature. The couple got married in 2017 and has a two-year-old son. The victim's father, Santosh Kumar said he was initially told that Gurdeep had slipped and fallen into Ganda Kheri canal.
-
Chandigarh Golf League to start from September 21
The Chandigarh Golf Club is all set to organise Chandigarh Golf League from September 21 with over 300 golfers competing in the five-week long event. Around 16 to 18 teams will vie for the top honours during the league, which will be exclusively held for club members, according to CGC president Col HS Chahal. Brandon de Souza is the brainchild behind the league.
-
Chandigarh | PUTA requests policy for utilisation of funds
The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to frame a policy at the earliest for the utilisation of funds under “impetus to research”. They have requested V-C to take necessary steps to ensure that extra fee charged for that period is refunded without any further delay.
-
Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute's mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College. The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC's Board of Governors (BoG).
