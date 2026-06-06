Truck carrying cowhides intercepted in Zirakpur; 1 held

Zirakpur police registered a case after a vehicle allegedly carrying cowhides without valid documents was intercepted at Sanoli village on Thursday. After receiving information, police teams reached the spot, took possession of the truck and brought the vehicle into police custody. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the accused truck driver, identified as Nitin Kumar, a resident of Gulab Devi Road in Jalandhar, was transporting cowhides in a truck bearing registration number PB-65A-7451 when local residents and members of religious organisations stopped the vehicle near Sanoli village on the outskirts of Zirakpur.

Police said the case was registered on the statement of Vishwamitra Nand Giri alias Vishwas Sharma. An FIR was lodged at Zirakpur police station under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, and Sections 299 and 225 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The interception of the truck led to protests at the spot, with members of several religious and social organisations demanding strict action and a thorough investigation into the origin and destination of the consignment.

After receiving information, police teams reached the spot, took possession of the truck and brought the vehicle into police custody. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said police had collected samples from the seized material and sent them to an accredited laboratory for examination. He said legal action would be taken based on the laboratory report and the outcome of the investigation.

Police officials said they are examining all aspects of the case, including the transportation of the hides and the documents associated with the consignment.