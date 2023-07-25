Truck driver, pedestrian killed is mishap on Jammu-Pathankot highway

A truck driver and a pedestrian were killed after the vehicle crashed into a barrier before veering off road on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Kaluchak area on Monday morning. A truck driver and a pedestrian were killed in a mishap on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as driver Kuldeep Singh of Udhampur and Ajay Chouhan of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing details, Gangyal station house officer (SHO) inspector Ajay Singh Chib said, “The accident took place around 7 am when the driver of the truck probably felt drowsy and crashed into the barrier before falling into a ditch.”

The truck was on its way to Samba when the driver lost control, rammed into the safety barrier, the officer added.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Gangyal police station.

Notably, the stretch of the highway at Kaluchak is undergoing widening and an elevated lane of the road was being dismantled.