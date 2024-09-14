Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truck falls into deep gorge in Jammu’s Doda, 2 dead

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Sep 14, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The truck skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet gorge. Two people, including the truck driver, were killed in the accident, police said; the deceased have been identified as Amir and Asif, said officials

Two people were killed on Friday, when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into 250-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

HT Image
HT Image

A truck, which on its way to Doda to Kishtwar, met with an accident near Mahlori area, they said.The truck skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet gorge. Two people, including the truck driver, were killed in the accident, police said.The deceased have been identified as Amir and Asif, they said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On