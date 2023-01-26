Trucker killed, two injured as boulders hit vehicles in J&K’s Ramban

A truck driver was killed while two others sustained injuries when boulders hit their vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Magarkot area of Ramban district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Boulders rolled down on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) and hit a tanker and a truck. The truck driver was killed on the spot. He was identified as Muneeb Tak of Kulgam,” said a police officer.

He said tanker driver Gopal of Peera and his conductor Rajinder Kumar of Batote were injured in the accident and shifted to sub-health centre at Ramsu.

The boulders also damaged some of the girders of steel tunnel at Panthyal.

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked at Ramban

Mudslides and shooting stones triggered by rains blocked Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Panthyal and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

“On the preceding night, traffic movement was disrupted for over four hours following an accident after boulders hit a truck and a tanker, killing the truck driver and injuring two occupants of the tanker at Magarkote on the highway,” said a police officer.

He said the traffic movement remained suspended till 11am on Wednesday.

“Due to the suspension of vehicular movement, nearly 300 Kashmir-bound light motor vehicles are stranded at Panthyal. The occupants will be shifted to transit camps,” he added.

A MeT official said that the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with light snow and rain at isolated places on Thursday and partly cloudy on Friday.

The weather office has advised the people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing into areas which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.