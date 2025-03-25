Trump presidency testing liberal world order: Ex-diplomat KC Singh

Former diplomat and ambassador to UAE and Iran, KC Singh said that the liberal political order established after World War 2 is under significant strain under US President Trump. He was speaking at a symposium on “Relevance of the Buddhist Idea of Peace in Contemporary Times” organised at Evening Studies Auditorium in Panjab University on Monday. KC Singh, former diplomat and ambassador to UAE and Iran, at an event in Panjab University on Monday. (HT Photo)

He said that initially, America did not support this liberal order, preferring more authoritarian government models. However, over time, certain liberal democratic frameworks were adopted. With Donald Trump’s rise to power, he has openly disregarded this liberal democratic model, KC Singh alleged. He mentioned his provocative statements like calling the Prime Minister of Canada the “governor” and referring to Canada as the “51st state”. Trump has also expressed intentions to annex Greenland.

Singh drew a parallel between Mr Trump’s actions and China’s attempts to annex Tibet, suggesting that if the rules are broken by major powers, it opens the door for others to follow suit. This could lead to the annexation of smaller countries like Sri Lanka, the Maldives, or any other nations, which poses a significant threat to global peace and stability.

Singh also addressed the importance of maintaining a hegemonic order to prevent further chaos, noting that the lack of a proper order after World War I was a key factor leading to World War II. He acknowledged that Germany’s re-arming, although concerning, has a positive side in that it forces Europe to prioritise its own safety in light of the growing threat from Russia and Putin’s ambitions.

He presided over the event as chair, while Pooja Dabral from Nalanda University and Kaveri Gill from Shiv Nadar University also addressed the symposium organised under The Dalai Lama Chair of Panjab University.

Gill’s address focused on the geopolitical economies of Tibet and China, linking Buddhist philosophy to the broader global context. She also highlighted the significant role of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence in shaping the Dalai Lama’s approach to peace.

Dabral discussed the concept of peace in Buddhism, emphasising that everyone has the right to achieve happiness and peace, which were first explored over 2,600 years ago. She questioned whether peace comes from external conditions or can be cultivated internally.