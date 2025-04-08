Trying to bridge gap between public and private education: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday spoke to students at a government school in Panchkula’s rural area and asked them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday spoke to students at a government school in Panchkula’s rural area and asked them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools. (HT File)

The chief secretary visited Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Bataur village in the Barwala block of Panchkula on Monday.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in his budget speech had asked the first and second-class officials of every department to visit a government school every month and spend time engaging with students. The officers have been asked to dedicate at least two to three hours discussing subjects of interest with the students and providing career counselling.

Rastogi shared personal insights with the students and told them that gap between private and public education is being bridged by establishing Model Sanskriti and Saarthak Model Schools, which offer superior and affordable education—especially to students from economically weaker sections. “These schools are designed to nurture talent that may otherwise go unnoticed due to financial constraints,” he said. The chief secretary also announced to give ₹51,000 from his own salary to the school for innovation activities.