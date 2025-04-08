Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trying to bridge gap between public and private education: Haryana chief secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in his budget speech had asked the first and second-class officials of every department to visit a government school every month and spend time engaging with students.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday spoke to students at a government school in Panchkula’s rural area and asked them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday spoke to students at a government school in Panchkula’s rural area and asked them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools. (HT File)
Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday spoke to students at a government school in Panchkula’s rural area and asked them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools. (HT File)

The chief secretary visited Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Bataur village in the Barwala block of Panchkula on Monday.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in his budget speech had asked the first and second-class officials of every department to visit a government school every month and spend time engaging with students. The officers have been asked to dedicate at least two to three hours discussing subjects of interest with the students and providing career counselling.

Rastogi shared personal insights with the students and told them that gap between private and public education is being bridged by establishing Model Sanskriti and Saarthak Model Schools, which offer superior and affordable education—especially to students from economically weaker sections. “These schools are designed to nurture talent that may otherwise go unnoticed due to financial constraints,” he said. The chief secretary also announced to give 51,000 from his own salary to the school for innovation activities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Trying to bridge gap between public and private education: Haryana chief secy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On