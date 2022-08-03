TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secretary, Anurag Rastogi finance secy
The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1988-batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as additional chief secretary (ACS), home, following the retirement of incumbent ACS, home, Rajeev Arora.
A total of 18 IAS officers were shuffled. ACS, excise and taxation, Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of finance and planning.
Principal secretary, urban local bodies, was given the additional charge of town and country planning, a post that fell vacant following the retirement of Devender Singh.
ACS, public health, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given the additional charge of irrigation.
G Anupama was given the additional charge of health. Ankur Gupta was posted as ACS, PWD, while Anand Mohan Sharan was posted as ACS, industries and commerce.
Vineet Garg was transferred as ACS, forests and environment, Anil Malik as ACS, development and panchayat, and Vijayendra Kumar as principal secretary, higher and technical education.
