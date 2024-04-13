 Two armed robberies in a day: Councillor, former dy CM seek beat boxes in Panchkula’s Ward 7 - Hindustan Times
Two armed robberies in a day: Councillor, former dy CM seek beat boxes in Panchkula’s Ward 7

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 13, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Congress councillor Usha Rani and former deputy CM Chander Mohan demand increased patrolling in Panchkula after armed robbery. Police still clueless about suspects.

Three days after six armed men robbed two persons at gunpoint in Panchkula on Tuesday night, Congress councillor Usha Rani and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan met deputy commissioner of police (crime) Mukesh Malhotra on Friday, demanding increased patrolling.

Panchkula police are yet to crack the robbery cases. (HT File)
Panchkula police are yet to crack the robbery cases. (HT File)

Submitting a memorandum, they demanded that police beat boxes be set up in Ward 7, represented by Rani. The ward comprises Budanpur village, Indira Colony and Rajiv Colony, and is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 16 police post. “There is a need to set up beat boxes to instil fear among criminals. Drugs are being sold with impunity and owing to fear, no one talks about it. If police beat boxes are set up, it will act as a deterrent,” said Rani.

Meanwhile, three days after the brazen robbery, police remain clueless about the accused.

One of the victims, Pritam Kumar of Baltana, who runs a money transfer shop in Budanpur village, was preparing to close his shop around 10 pm on Tuesday, when six men had robbed him of 1.5 lakh at gunpoint.

According to police, the same robbers had also targeted a scooterist around 8.30 pm.

The victim, Shoaib, was on his way from Mauli village to Indira Colony, when the accused hit him on the head and snatched 2,000 from his pocket.

