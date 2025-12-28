Two arrested after encounter in Ludhiana

Wanted for opening fire at the acting sarpanch of Rajgarh village recently, two accused were arrested by the Khanna police following exchange of fire in Doraha on Saturday night. One of the accused was hit by a bullet in his leg. He was hospitalised. Two bullets fired by the accused hit the police vehicle, officials said. The seized firearm in Doraha, Ludhiana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh Bhui and his aide Gurvir Singh. It was Inderjit who suffered a bullet during the encounter. Two of the accused – Manjot Singh and Prabhjot Singh — are yet to be arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said police teams laid a trap near Rajgarh village following a tip-off. On seeing cops, Inderjit Singh alias Bhui and Gurvir Singh tried to escape. They scaled the compound wall of a house.

“The police teams chased and nabbed Gurvir Singh. However, Inderjit Singh made an escape bid from the backside of the house. He opened fire targeting the police personnel. Two bullets hit the police vehicle. The police retaliated following which he was hit in his leg,” said the SSP.

“Inderjit is already facing trial in four cases for murder bid, snatching and assault. The court has already declared him a proclaimed offender. The police will scan his backward and forward links to check if he is connected to some gang,” she added.

Further, the SSP added that the accused had opened fire targeting Manpreet Singh Goldy, the acting sarpanch of Rajgarh village, over a minor issue on December 24. Goldy had escaped unhurt after the bullets hit the boot of his car. An FIR was registered at the Doraha police station.