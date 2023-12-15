close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested after woman found dead in Dharamshala

Two arrested after woman found dead in Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 15, 2023 06:02 AM IST

Two youngsters from Lahaul and Spiti in police remand after 26-year-old woman found hanging in rented accommodation in Dharamshala; forensic report awaited

Two youngsters were arrested from Lahaul and Spiti district a day after a 26-year-old woman was found hanging from the fan of her rented accommodation in Dharamshala, police said on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said that the two youngsters had an argument with his daughter in her room before the crime was committed. (iStock)
“We are investigating whether it’s a case of suicide or murder,” additional superintendent of police Bir Bhadur Singh said.

Tenzin Chuldum, 21, and Padam Dorje, 20, were remanded in police custody, while the police are awaiting the forensic report.

The crime came to light when colleagues of the woman informed her family about her absence from work. The family in turn reported the matter to the police. When the police reached the room, they found the woman hanging.

