Two arrested by CBI in graft case in Yamunanagar

The agency further said a trap was laid and Gupta was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. (IStock)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) of Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri town and a man in an alleged bribery case of 21 lakh.

In a statement issued by the agency, a case was registered on a complaint against the officer Anil Kumar and a man, Ashok Gupta, where it was alleged that even though the complainant had deposited all dues for the period November, 2018 to July, 2019 relating to provident fund in respect of the employees of his firm, the EPFO opened an enquiry under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 against the complainant’s firm.

“It was also alleged that during the said enquiry, the enforcement officer informed the complainant to contact a private person for getting clearance in the said enquiry. Accordingly, the complainant met Gupta who allegedly demanded a bribe of the said amount on behalf of Kumar in lieu of settling the enquiry,” the statement reads.

The agency further said a trap was laid and Gupta was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

“The enforcement officer was also caught and searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Jagadhri. Both will be presented before a court on Wednesday,” the statement added.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
