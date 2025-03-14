Two arrested for 22-year-old Kalka youth’s death

Four days after a 22-year-old youth was found dead in Kalka’s Parade Mohalla on Sunday, police have arrested two men in connection with his death. The accused in police custody in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Rinku, a resident of Balaji Nagar, Kalka and Suraj, a resident of Kuradi Mohalla, Kalka, have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.

Police investigations revealed that Rinku and Suraj had demanded a party from the victim, Lakshya Verma, following which they provided him with drugs. Shortly after consuming the substance, Lakshya’s condition deteriorated. In absence of any medical aid, he died. Instead of alerting his family and police, the accused dumped his body in Parade Mohalla, said police.

CCTV footage showed Rinku, wearing a cap, pulling Lakshya’s body from the back seat of a vehicle and dumping it at the location where it was later discovered.

Police clarified that Lakshya was not a drug addict. However, Rinku was a habitual user and already had a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Lakshya’s aunt Meera Verma had informed the police that he originally hailed from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Following his father’s demise, he had been living with her in Shimla but had moved to Kalka two years ago for work in Parwanoo. He had been in a live-in relationship with a woman for the past seven months, with the arrangement being approved by their families.

Upon receiving information about Lakshya’s body near Gandhi Chowk, a police team had rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage was analysed, forensic teams were called to collect evidence, and statements were recorded.

Under the supervision of Kalka station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Pritam and investigating officer ASI Sandeep, the two accused were apprehended near Kalka.

Police have secured a four-day remand for further interrogation. Investigators aim to determine the exact nature of the drugs consumed, their source and the sequence of events leading to Lakshya’s death. The post-mortem report, which is awaited, is expected to shed more light on the cause of death. The investigation is currently underway.