Two arrested for attacking Zirakpur hotel owner

Zirakpur police arrested two Haryana natives on Friday for allegedly assaulting and critically injuring a hotel owner on Thursday. The accused were identified as Mandeep Nain, alias Monu, and Ajay, both natives of Haryana, who were staying in hotels on Kalka road and Zirakpur.

The incident, which occurred around midnight at Hotel Ginni in Baltana, Zirakpur, left Dharampal, the hotel owner, and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, injured.

According to police, the victims were assaulted with sticks by the two arrested suspects and three unidentified men who accompanied them.

Following the attack, the Mohali police launched an investigation. Using both technical and human intelligence, they tracked down the accused and arrested them near Velvet Hotel in Baltana on Friday.

The police registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 332 (house-trespass in order to commit offence), and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Zirakpur police station. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the three unidentified accomplices, and the motive behind the attack.