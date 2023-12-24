The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested a person and one of his aides for alleged drug peddling and recovered 810 gm heroin from their possession. Two arrested for drug peddling, 810gm heroin seized

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjeet alias Prabhjot alias Jyoti, 27, and Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh, 23, – both residents of Lohara village.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Chaudhary said the accused, Sukhpreet, is already facing trials in two cases of drug peddling. He was lodged in jail and had in May come out on bail.

The DSP added that the STF arrested the accused near Bulara village following a tip-off when the accused were going to deliver a consignment. When frisked, the STF recovered 810 gm heroin from their possession.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana Range said that both accused are into drug peddling for the past two years. While Jyoti is unemployed, Sukhpreet works as a supervisor at a factory.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to procure heroin from two smugglers from Ludhiana and another from the other district.