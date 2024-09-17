Two arrested for kidnapping, killing NRI in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh, a 76-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) who was kidnapped by two unidentified persons from Kang Sahibu village in Jalandhar district three days ago, has been murdered, police said on Tuesday. Mohinder Singh, a 76-year-old NRI who was kidnapped by two youngsters from his native Kang Sahibu village in Jalandhar district three days ago, has been murdered, police said on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the two kidnappers, who were arrested on Tuesday, had confessed to committing the crime.

“The two accused killed Mohinder Singh with sharp-edged weapons hours after kidnapping him from Kang Sahibu. The motive is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is on,” Khakh said.

After stabbing the NRI to death, the accused dumped his body in a canal near Moga. “A team of divers is trying to locate the body,” the SSP said.

The two car-borne youngsters had intercepted UK-based NRI’s car when he was heading to the gurdwara on the outskirts of Kang Sahibu village on Nakodar-Jalandhar road on Saturday evening.

Complainant Daljit Singh, who was witness to the incident, said that the two youngsters were waiting near the main road in a car and as soon as Mohinder’s car reached, they rammed their vehicle into it. When the NRI came out to confront them, they overpowered and kidnapped him.

The police registered a case under Sections 103 (murder) and 140 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nakodar Sadar police station.

The NRI was staying alone at his house in the village after returning from the United Kingdom.