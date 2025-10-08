Two arrested for posing as doctors, duping Panchkula man of ₹7.5 lakh

Police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as doctors and duping a city resident of ₹7.5 lakh through a fraudulent online appointment link. The victim had lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station on September 27. Police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as doctors and duping a city resident of ₹7.5 lakh through a fraudulent online appointment link. The victim had lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station on September 27. (HT File)

According to the FIR, he attempted to book a doctor’s appointment on September 25 after finding a number through an online search. The impersonator, posing as a doctor, requested a token fee of ₹10 and sent a payment link via WhatsApp. However, the transaction failed.

Two days later, on September 27, the complainant began receiving debit alerts from his bank account. In total, ₹7.5 lakh was siphoned off in four transactions - three of ₹2 lakh each and one of ₹1.5 lakh.

Following technical analysis and transaction tracking, the cyber team traced the accused to Mathura. On October 6, a special police team apprehended Rohitash Kumar and Rohit, both residents of Mathura.

The duo was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to three-day police custody. Officials said the investigation is ongoing to identify other accomplices, trace involved bank accounts, and recover digital evidence. Two mobile phones used in the crime have also been seized.