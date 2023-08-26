Hoshiarpur: 2 held in illicit liquor case flee police custody

Two persons arrested in an illicit liquor case escaped from Dasuya police custody on Saturday evening, when they were being driven to the jail after being produced in court. While police officials refused to divulge any information about the incident, sources said the duo jumped off the police car when it slowed down near Kakkon village on Dasuya road. The area was immediately sealed and a search operation launched, the sources added.

