Two arrested with 23kg opium in Ferozepur

The CIA staff of Ferozepur police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 23kg opium along with a car, on Saturday. Police with the recoveries in Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saumya Mishra said the accused, identified as Sucha Singh, 50, and Sarj Singh, 53, have been booked under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Talwandi Bhai police station.

“The accused were allegedly smuggling drugs from Madhya Pradesh and are history-sheeters. Initially into farming, they had started a transport business but reportedly suffered huge losses. So to recover the same, they entered the drug trade,” said the SSP. They were presented in court on Saturday.