Two arrested with 23kg opium in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 12, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saumya Mishra said the accused, identified as Sucha Singh, 50, and Sarj Singh, 53, have been booked under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Talwandi Bhai police station.

The CIA staff of Ferozepur police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 23kg opium along with a car, on Saturday.

Police with the recoveries in Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
“The accused were allegedly smuggling drugs from Madhya Pradesh and are history-sheeters. Initially into farming, they had started a transport business but reportedly suffered huge losses. So to recover the same, they entered the drug trade,” said the SSP. They were presented in court on Saturday.

