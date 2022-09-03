Two brothers die of ‘drug overdose’ in 8 days in Tarn Taran village

A pall of gloom has descended on Dhun Dhae Wale village falling in Khadoor Sahib subdivision after two brothers died of suspected drug overdose in eight days.

Twenty-three-year-old Agrej Singh, who worked with a private company in Gujarat, was on leave for the treatment of his mother. He died of the ‘drug overdose’ last Thursday. His bhog ceremony was to be held on Saturday. However, a day before, his younger brother Gurmel Singh also died of in a similar way. As per villagers, both were drug addicts.