Two brothers killed in Haryana’s Rohtak

Two brothers were killed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons at Polangi village in Rohtak on Friday afternoon, police said. The deceased have been identified as Karambir alias Bulla and Kuldeep, both in their early 50’s.

Interacting with the media, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that they received information around 2.30 pm on Friday that the bodies of the brothers were lying in a pool of blood at their house in Polangi village.

“Police teams and forensic experts visited the crime scene and collected evidence. We have rounded up a couple of people in this case. Prima facie the double murder seems to be linked with the case of a missing girl. We will share more details after interrogating the accused. Bodies of deceased brothers have been taken to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here,” the SP added.

As per police sources, a 16-year-old girl of the village has allegedly been missing since Thursday evening and her parents suspected the victims’ friend (who is in 20’s) of kidnapping their daughter.

“It seems that a couple of persons, including the girl’s family members and other relatives entered Karambir’s house, where they exchanged heated words with him and Kuldeep over the missing girl and accused them of helping the man, who allegedly abducted their 16-year-old daughter. We suspect that the girl’s family member killed the duo with sticks, bricks and sharp-edged weapons,” the police officials added.

On late Thursday night, the IMT police in Rohtak registered a case under Section 140(3) (kidnapping or abducting) against an unknown person on a complaint filed by the girl’s father. In the complaint, the girl’s father said that his two daughters went to their old home to meet their grandmother on Thursday evening around 4 pm and his elder daughter did not return home.

“I suspect that my daughter has been abducted by some person and I urge you to trace her,” the girl’s father said in the complaint.

When contacted regarding the link between the death of the duo and the missing girl Rohtak SP Bhoria was unavailable for comment on the subject.