Two caught with illicit liquor in Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons after recovering illicit liquor from them. While Biharilal Soni of Maloya was arrested with 96 quarters of English wine during a check near Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Dariya, Gotam, of NIC, Manimajra, was arrested with 43 quarters of country liquor near Balmiki Mandir in Manimajra. A case under Excise Act has been registered at the IT Park police station. Both accused were later released on bail. Two persons caught with illicit liquor in Chandigarh in separate cases. (HT File)

Man arrested for gambling in Sector 17

Chandigarh Police’s crime cell arrested Adil of Faidan village for allegedly gambling near the public toilet in Sector 17. Police recovered ₹12,300 from his possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station. He was later released on bail.

Rehabilitation of Intellectual Disabilities gets new hydraulic bus

Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher flagged off a hydraulic bus at the premises of the Government Institute for the Rehabilitation of Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, on Tuesday. Aimed at encouraging universal accessibility, the bus has been provided to the institute under the MP Local Area Development Scheme.