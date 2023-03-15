Two caught with illicit liquor in Chandigarh
While a Maloya resident was arrested with 96 quarters of English wine during a check in Manimajra, Chandigarh, another was arrested with 43 quarters of country liquor near Balmiki Mandir
Police arrested two persons after recovering illicit liquor from them. While Biharilal Soni of Maloya was arrested with 96 quarters of English wine during a check near Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Dariya, Gotam, of NIC, Manimajra, was arrested with 43 quarters of country liquor near Balmiki Mandir in Manimajra. A case under Excise Act has been registered at the IT Park police station. Both accused were later released on bail.
Man arrested for gambling in Sector 17
Rehabilitation of Intellectual Disabilities gets new hydraulic bus