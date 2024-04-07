Two Class-5 toppers from govt school secure seats at top-notch pvt schools in Ludhiana

Two girls of the Government Primary Smart School, Moti Nagar, secured perfect scores in the recently released Class-5 results by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and have grabbed seats in the top-notch private schools of the city. 10-year-old Siya, daughter of a single mother, credited her success to the school staff and her mother and Daughter of a daily wage labourer, Paakshi, who secured 100% marks in Class 5, aspires to study paediatrics in future. (HT Photo)

10-year-old Siya, daughter of a single mother, credited her success to the school staff and her mother. “I have grown up without a father and have seen my mother pulling out all the stops to make my life easy, and this is the driving force behind my success,” she said. Siya, who aspires to join the administrative services and is an art and craft enthusiast, also mentioned that she had to work day and night to score a 100 in the environmental studies.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meena Singh, Siya’s mother, thanked the school staff and said a school has a big role to play in a child’s overall development.

Daughter of a daily wage labourer, Paakshi, who secured 100% marks in Class 5, aspires to study paediatrics in future. “My parents inspire me to work harder every day. With a meagre salary, they somehow manage me and my two sisters’ expenses,” she added.

Both the girls are U-11 badminton players and have competed at block and district level tournaments, and have also won various quiz competitions at the school level.

After the efforts of school principal Sukhdhir Sekhon, Paakshi has been provided a scholarship by BCM School, Focal Point, till Class 12 and the DCM Presidency School has admitted Siya in Class 6, exempting her admission fee and provided her with a concession of ₹2,500 in the monthly fee. These two schools collaborate on different occasions with the government school of Moti Nagar to organise various workshops for the students.

Commenting on the initiative taken by the school authorities, Sekhon remarked, “This is first-of-its kind initiative in the state where the government school students are provided free education in the reputed private schools of the city. Apart from this, we also have 25 of our students getting admitted into the School of Eminence, Indrapuri, this year.”