Two days after twin blasts, Sector-26 club owner held for extortion

Two days after crude bomb blasts outside two bar-cum-lounges in Chandigarh's upscale Sector 26, police have arrested the owner of one of the establishments.

Son of a former Chandigarh policeman, Arjun Thakur, who is one of the owners of De’Orra Club, has known ties with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

His arrest on Thursday came after Nikhil Chaudhary, a co-owner of De’Orra Club, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Thakur had been threatening him and demanding ₹50,000 per month as “protection money”.

Chaudhary, a resident of Shiva Enclave in Nabha, Patiala, claims he owns a 25% stake in the bar operated by Prestine Hospitality.

According to the complaint, Chaudhary had sold a 10% share to Tek Chand Singla, a silent partner from Nabha, but business disputes with Singla allegedly gave Thakur an opportunity to exploit the situation. “Thakur has been leveraging his influence and criminal background to forcibly transfer my remaining share to his name,” Chaudhary alleged.

Chaudhary also claimed that Thakur repeatedly issued verbal threats, warning that failure to comply would result in severe harm. “I stopped visiting the restaurant out of fear two months ago. A few days ago, Thakur confronted me outside the club, repeating his demands and threats. I am in constant fear for my safety,” Chaudhary stated in his complaint.

A case under Section 308 (4) of the BNS has been registered against Thakur at the Sector-26 police station. Police have secured a two-day remand for Thakur.

Thakur has a criminal history, including an attempt to murder charge due to his involvement in the 2018 shooting at F-Bar, also located in Sector 26. Last year, the Punjab Police had dismantled an extortion racket linked to Bishnoi, arresting three operatives, including Thakur.

Thakur to be probed for blasts

The bomb blasts that occurred outside Seville Bar & Lounge and De’Orra Club early Tuesday have prompted the police to investigate multiple angles, including rivalry between partners of De’Orra Club. Thakur will also be questioned regarding his possible involvement in the blasts and any personal rivalries that may have motivated the attack.

Meanwhile, police have yet to arrest any suspects involved in the blasts. As per information, suspects may be hiding in a nearby location in Haryana, but they remain at large.