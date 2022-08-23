Two days after warning AAP govt in Punjab, Moose Wala’s father takes to social media
Balkaur Singh creates accounts on Instagram, Twitter with #Justiceforsidhumoosewala, wants those who provided money to shooters and sheltered them behind bars
Two days after threatening to go on a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab fails to deliver “complete justice” in a week in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the singer-politician’s father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday created his personal social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.
Information regarding Balkaur Singh’s account was shared on the official social media accounts of Sidhu Moose Wala. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. The description reads proud father of Sidhu Moose Wala. Similarly, a post with Balkaur Singh’s account was shared on Twitter and says, “One and only official Twitter account of Sardar Balkaur Singh.”
Within five hours, Balkaur’s account on Instagram got 1.61 lakh followers and around 2.1 lakh likes on the first picture shared by him with 15k comments saying “Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’.
A story uploaded on the profile has a picture of the father-son duo with lyrics by Sidhu Moose Wala’s song, “Ik gal rakhi meri yaad puttra ahh baapu bada aa proud tere te, dab gaya duniya ne veham paaleya utth putt jhotteya oye Moose Waleya (Just remember one thing your father is so proud of you).”
The singer’s official Instagram account has 11 million followers, while 309k people follow his Twitter account. The only account Balkaur Singh follows is that of his son.
Balkaur Singh recently said: “Now we have decided to come on the streets with the support of the people to get justice for the murder of our son if the government fails to reveal people behind the scene.”
Claiming that only partial justice has been with the arrest of the shooters, Balkaur Singh said the police have not been able to bring the real killers of Sidhu to the fore. He said those who provided money to the shooters and sheltered them were equally responsible and must be brought to book.
Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest
A day after former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government's tenure, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that law will take its own course. “No action is taken till the time there is evidence of involvement of any former minister,” he said in his first response on Ashu's arrest.
MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students
Two college students and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed and 10 persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Tuesday morning, said police. The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 19, and Vidhya Bari, 19, residents of Bambhada and auto-rickshaw driver Dinesh Mahajan, 40. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.
This Teachers' Day, Bengaluru civic body's initiative for underprivileged kids
Come Teachers' Day, the civic body in the state capital of Karnataka - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - will be launching tuition centers for underprivileged students in the city. Ten locations in the city are reportedly finalised to start these tuition centers from September 5 in Bengaluru. The civic body will provide an honorarium of 3,500 for teachers who teach the kids in these tuitions.
BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, was a flamboyant leader with a big fan following on social media, and used her popularity to garner support in Haryana politics during the 2019 assembly elections. The 43-year-old made her electoral debut when she was pitted against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi (who is now in the BJP) in one of the most keenly watched contests in Haryana.
Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned
The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.
