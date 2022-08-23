Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two days after warning AAP govt in Punjab, Moose Wala’s father takes to social media

Two days after warning AAP govt in Punjab, Moose Wala's father takes to social media

Published on Aug 23, 2022

Balkaur Singh creates accounts on Instagram, Twitter with #Justiceforsidhumoosewala, wants those who provided money to shooters and sheltered them behind bars

The profile photo of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on social media. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. (Instagram)
ByParteek Singh Mahal

Two days after threatening to go on a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab fails to deliver “complete justice” in a week in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the singer-politician’s father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday created his personal social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Information regarding Balkaur Singh’s account was shared on the official social media accounts of Sidhu Moose Wala. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. The description reads proud father of Sidhu Moose Wala. Similarly, a post with Balkaur Singh’s account was shared on Twitter and says, “One and only official Twitter account of Sardar Balkaur Singh.”

Within five hours, Balkaur’s account on Instagram got 1.61 lakh followers and around 2.1 lakh likes on the first picture shared by him with 15k comments saying “Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’.

A story uploaded on the profile has a picture of the father-son duo with lyrics by Sidhu Moose Wala’s song, “Ik gal rakhi meri yaad puttra ahh baapu bada aa proud tere te, dab gaya duniya ne veham paaleya utth putt jhotteya oye Moose Waleya (Just remember one thing your father is so proud of you).”

The singer’s official Instagram account has 11 million followers, while 309k people follow his Twitter account. The only account Balkaur Singh follows is that of his son.

Balkaur Singh recently said: “Now we have decided to come on the streets with the support of the people to get justice for the murder of our son if the government fails to reveal people behind the scene.”

Claiming that only partial justice has been with the arrest of the shooters, Balkaur Singh said the police have not been able to bring the real killers of Sidhu to the fore. He said those who provided money to the shooters and sheltered them were equally responsible and must be brought to book.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

