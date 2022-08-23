Police probing possibility of Moose Wala’s recce through neighbours’ CCTV cameras
The Mansa Police have started investigating the possibility of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s recce being done through CCTV cameras installed at his neighbours’ houses at Moosa village before he was killed in cold blood.
The police are suspicious regarding the two CCTV cameras installed in the houses facing the singer’s residence following which it has initiated a forensic analysis.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team probing Moose Wala’s killing, said that the investigation of the murder of Moose Wala is still under process and police are investigating different angles on the bases of secret information.
He said that the CCTV cameras of the neighbours have come to their notice and police are forensically examining them now.
As per police sources, the neighbours of Moose Wala have denied any kind of involvement in conducting a recce, but the police are checking their mobile phones along with those CCTV cameras.
According to police, two brothers live in front of Moose Wala’s house and one of them lives in the Homeland society in Chandigarh. Recently, Moose Wala’s father had indirectly pointed the finger at them saying that people living in Homeland were also involved.
As per information, in 2020, a case was registered against a few persons, including both the above-mentioned brothers for leaking songs of Moose Wala. The police are investigating this matter from all possible angles and probing the recent statements made by Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh.
SSP Toora on Monday also assured the brother of Moose Wala’s father Chamkaur Singh that the investigation of the matter by the police is continuously going on and if any other persons come to light, they will also be involved in the investigation.
Moose Wala was shot dead by six sharp-shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29. Police have so far arrested 15 people, including three shooters, people who masterminded the murder, provided logistics and sheltered the accused. Two shooters were killed in an encounter with police last month.
Rationalisation of government schools in Haryana: No move to close any school, abolish posts of teachers, says minister
With protests started erupting against Haryana education department's move to rationalise government schools and the teaching staff, education minister Kanwar Pal on Monday said the objective of the rationalisation exercise is to maintain teacher-student ratio as per the Right to Education Act norms. While Yamunanagar district has the largest 22 schools to be rationalised followed by Kurukshetra (14), Mahendergarh and Rewari (10 each), Jhajjar (9), Bhiwani (8), Ambala (6), Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram (5 each).
Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud to hear Centre, Delhi tussle over services
Three months after the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government on the control of bureaucrats in the national capital was referred to a Constitution bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Monday that justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will head the new bench that will hear the matter. The identities of the other judges on this bench isn't known.
African swine fever: Rohtak declared controlled area for movement of swine species
After three pigs died of African swine fever at the Kalanaur area in Rohtak in the first week of August, the Haryana government has declared Rohtak district as “controlled area” for the restriction of movement of swine species within or outside the district and bordering states to prevent, control and contain the African swine fever.
Teachers’ transfer policy, rationalisation of government schools: Villagers, students protest across Haryana
Opposing the Haryana education department's move to rationalise government schools and teachers' transfer policy, scores of villagers accompanied by students locked the main gate of government schools and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government in many villages of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Rewari, Fatehabad and other parts of the state on Monday. Recently, the government has decided to merge a total of 105 government schools across the state due to low enrolment.
Bains appears before Patiala court in defamation case
Lok Insaaf Party president and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by former Minister Brahm Mohindra against Bains. The defamation case was filed by Mohindra against Bains on August 1, 2018. After recording Mohindra's statement, the court of judicial magistrate had issued summons to Bains. Bains also claimed that Mohindra owned a pharmaceutical company. Mohindra had denied the charges.
