Police probing possibility of Moose Wala’s recce through neighbours’ CCTV cameras

The Mansa Police have started investigating the possibility of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s recce being done through CCTV cameras installed at his neighbours’ houses at Moosa village before he was killed in cold blood.

The police are suspicious regarding the two CCTV cameras installed in the houses facing the singer’s residence following which it has initiated a forensic analysis.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team probing Moose Wala’s killing, said that the investigation of the murder of Moose Wala is still under process and police are investigating different angles on the bases of secret information.

He said that the CCTV cameras of the neighbours have come to their notice and police are forensically examining them now.

As per police sources, the neighbours of Moose Wala have denied any kind of involvement in conducting a recce, but the police are checking their mobile phones along with those CCTV cameras.

According to police, two brothers live in front of Moose Wala’s house and one of them lives in the Homeland society in Chandigarh. Recently, Moose Wala’s father had indirectly pointed the finger at them saying that people living in Homeland were also involved.

As per information, in 2020, a case was registered against a few persons, including both the above-mentioned brothers for leaking songs of Moose Wala. The police are investigating this matter from all possible angles and probing the recent statements made by Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh.

SSP Toora on Monday also assured the brother of Moose Wala’s father Chamkaur Singh that the investigation of the matter by the police is continuously going on and if any other persons come to light, they will also be involved in the investigation.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six sharp-shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29. Police have so far arrested 15 people, including three shooters, people who masterminded the murder, provided logistics and sheltered the accused. Two shooters were killed in an encounter with police last month.

