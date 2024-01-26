 Two Delhi men held with illegal weapon, live cartridges in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Two Delhi men held with illegal weapon, live cartridges in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The accused were identified as Mohit Dhingra, 25, Rajouri Garden and Sahil Sharma, 26, Nilothi village, Delhi

Two Delhi residents were held with a country made pistol and two live cartridges, at VIP Road check post, by the Zirakpur Police on Wednesday.

The accused were booked under the Arms Act and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station. (HT)

The accused were identified as Mohit Dhingra, 25, Rajouri Garden and Sahil Sharma, 26, Nilothi village, Delhi.

Assistant sub inspector Ramesh Lal, said that the accused were in a Delhi number Fortuner Car. He added, “When we signalled them to stop at the check post laid in the wake of Republic Day, the driver tried to flee but they were stopped by the cops there. When checked, a country made pistol was found along with two live cartridges following which they were arrested as they failed to show any permit for the weapon.”

According to the police, Sahil was earlier booked in two theft cases in Delhi. “We will investigate about the plans of the accused and their source of the weapon”, said station house officer Simarjeet Singh.

They were booked under the Arms Act and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.

