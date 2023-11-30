close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two die as speeding SUV overturns in Ludhiana

Two die as speeding SUV overturns in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Ludhiana At least two men died and another suffered severe injuries after an SUV overturned on the Ferozepur road near the Old Octroi post after hitting a pick-up auto and a bike on Wednesday night.

Police have initiated an investigation. According to eyewitnesses, as a Ford Endeavour heading towards Mullanpur Dakha tried to overtake another vehicle, it crashed into a pick-up auto parked on the roadside and then hit a bike-borne man. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, 24, and Satnam Singh, 30, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The injured, Harvinder Pal Singh, 36, is under treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

Police have initiated an investigation. According to eyewitnesses, as a Ford Endeavour heading towards Mullanpur Dakha tried to overtake another vehicle, it crashed into a pick-up auto parked on the roadside and then hit a bike-borne man.

The passers-by tried to rescue those trapped in the SUV after the accident. The eyewitnesses said the SUV was speeding.

