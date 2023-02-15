Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two doctors die in road mishap on Punjab’s Patiala-Sangrur road

Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:03 PM IST

Two junior resident doctors posted at Rajindra Hospital died in a road accident on Patiala-Sangrur road on Tuesday night, while another doctor was seriously injured.

The injured person was admitted to Rajindra Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The injured person was admitted to Rajindra Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The deceased have been identified as Arshpreet Singh and Ayush.

The accident took place, when the trio was retruning to their hostel. They were having tea after parking their vehicle on roadside, when a truck coming from Sangrur hit their vehicle.

Police said bodies of the two youth were brought to Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case against the accused truck driver.

