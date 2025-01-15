Two dozen stray dogs captured from Hasanpur, Bhanohar, adjoining villages

Four days after the pack of dogs mauled a second boy to death a dog-catching squad captured around two dozen stray dogs from Hasanpur, Bhanohar and adjoining villages on Wednesday. Stray dogs caught by the dog-catching squad in Hasanpur village and other surrounding villages in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

The action is being taken according to the standard operating procedures of animal birth control. The drive has been carried out under the supervision of BDPO along with deputy director animal husbandry who are the nodal officers of the project and will ensure effective implementation.

Around 10 dogs were captured from village Bhanohar, around 7 from Hassanpur and other adjoining villages.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal informed that a detailed plan has been drawn up, under which the private firm will catch the dogs and sterilise them to control the rising stray dog population from the rural areas of the district.

Jorwal also stated that the sterilisation project aims to control the canine population and reduce the incidence of dog bites. He added that other municipal committees have also expedited the process to float tenders and the work will be awarded to a suitable firm that can efficiently carry out sterilisations in accordance with the guidelines set by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

He assured that soon such drives will be carried out in all parts of district where stray dog menace is prevalent.

A pack of stray dogs mauled a 11-year-old boy, Harsukhpreet Singh, to death at Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. Earlier the dogs had mauled 10-year-old Arjun Kumar to death on January 5.

The Punjab state human rights commission (PSHRC) has already taken a suo motu cognizance of the incident and chairperson Justice Sant Parkash called for a report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner and deputy commissioner. The report is to be submitted a week before the next hearing on March 4.