Two drones, heroin recovered near IB in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran

A drone was recovered from a field near the international border in Ferozepur district, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Saturday. During the search operation, a drone along with a battery and a packet of 520 gm of heroin were found in a farming field in Tarn Taran district. (Sourced)

The BSF troops intercepted the movement of the drone near Tindi Wala village on the intervening night of November 3 and 4.

“As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the official said.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered the quadcopter (model DJI Mavic 3 Classic) from the field, the official said.

Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to efforts of BSF troops, the official said.In Tarn Taran district, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Pallopatti village on the basis of specific information, officials said.

During the search operation, a drone along with a battery and a packet of 520 gm of heroin were found in a farming field, they said.

The recovered drone is a China-made quadcopter, the officials informed.

With inputs from PTI

