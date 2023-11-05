close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two drones, heroin recovered near IB in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 05, 2023 06:32 AM IST

A Pakistani drone was recovered due to efforts of BSF troops, the official said.In Tarn Taran district, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Pallopatti village on the basis of specific information

A drone was recovered from a field near the international border in Ferozepur district, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Saturday.

During the search operation, a drone along with a battery and a packet of 520 gm of heroin were found in a farming field in Tarn Taran district. (Sourced)
The BSF troops intercepted the movement of the drone near Tindi Wala village on the intervening night of November 3 and 4.

“As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the official said.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered the quadcopter (model DJI Mavic 3 Classic) from the field, the official said.

Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to efforts of BSF troops, the official said.

During the search operation, a drone along with a battery and a packet of 520 gm of heroin were found in a farming field, they said.

The recovered drone is a China-made quadcopter, the officials informed.

With inputs from PTI

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
