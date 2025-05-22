Two drones seized on Ferozepur border

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two drones on the international border in Ferozepur on Wednesday. A BSF spokesman said a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found during a search operation in a field in Palha Megha village of the district. BSF spokesman said a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found during a search operation in a field in Palha Megha village of the district.

“Later, another drone of the same model was found stuck in the border fence adjacent to Gendu Kilcha village. Both drones are presumed to have crashed down due to electronic counter-measures deployed on the border,” the BSF official said, adding that the “nefarious designs of smugglers” had been foiled. However, no drug or any other item was found along with the drones.

In another case, the police arrested three smugglers and seized 2-kg heroin, along with ₹25.12 lakh drug money, in Ferozepur. With this, 10-kg heroin and nearly ₹27 lakh in cash have been seized this week, the police said.

Addressing mediapersons, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said cops, acting on a tip-off, set up a naka (checkpoint) where the three smugglers from Bukhan Khan Wala village that falls under the Kulgarhi police station were caught.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Ghani, 22, Rohit Bhatt, 24, and Akashdeep, alias Akash, 24. The police said Karan Kumar and Akashdeep have a criminal history. Karan is already facing an NDPS case as he was caught carrying 71.44-gm heroin on January 12. Another case against him is related to Arms Act, registered on December 12. Akashdeep has been facing an NDPS case as he was once caught with 50-gm heroin.

SSP Sidhu further said the accused were using ‘hawala’ routes to channel drug money. The investigation is still underway and more arrests and recoveries are likely, he added.