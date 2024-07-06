Two electrocuted to death in Mohali after touching air coolers

Two people died after coming in contact with air coolers in separate cases in Mohali on Thursday. The families of the electrocuted victims rushed them to the civil hospital in Mohali, where they were declared dead. (HT Photo)

The victim in the first case was Usha Thapa, who lived in a rented accommodation in Phase 7. As per information, she ran a roadside dhabha and returned home in the evening as per routine.

While playing at home, her six-year-old son touched the air cooler and suffered an electric current. In an attempt to save him, she grabbed him and also got electrocuted. Other family members managed to rescue them, before rushing them to the local civil hospital, where Usha was declared brought dead.

In a similar incident on Thursday itself, Balongi resident Jitender was electrocuted while filling an air cooler with water around 9.30 pm. His family took him to the civil hospital. But doctors declared him dead.

Lineman dies of electrocution in Kharar

A contractual lineman with the Kharar electricity department died after being electrocuted while repairing an electricity pole on the civil hospital road on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Satwinder Singh. Onlookers promptly transported him to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.