Two FIRs in a week against developer in Zirakpur over stalled projects, unpaid dues

Two FIRs have been registered within a week against Sushma Group promoters, including Bindupal Mittal, Bharat Mittal and Prateek Mittal, over allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in separate real estate deals in Zirakpur, where buyers alleged they were neither given possession nor refunded their money. Police registered both cases under IPC sections 420, 406 and 120B and initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and trace the financial transactions involved. (HT File)

In the first case, a retired senior Army officer, Major General Rajan Kochhar alleged that he and his wife booked a 3BHK flat in the Sushma Belleza project on PR-7 Road in 2022 for over ₹1.04 crore. He claimed to have paid around ₹98.25 lakh through bank transfers and cash.

As per the agreement, possession was to be delivered by August 11, 2024, but the complainant alleged that construction stalled and showed no progress at the site. He further claimed that despite repeated follow-ups, the developer failed to either hand over the flat or refund the amount. An earlier complaint filed in December 2025 was withdrawn after the builder allegedly assured a refund, but the promise was not fulfilled, leading to the registration of the FIR.

In the second case registered at Zirakpur police station, Satinder Pal Singh and his wife Amrit Kaur alleged that they were induced to invest in two commercial projects Sushma Empiria and Sushma Pristine through intermediaries Karamjit Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Ekonkar Consultants, along with company employee Navdeep Singh.

The complainants stated that they made full and final payments after executing agreements and MoUs and were promised possession within six years along with fixed monthly “committed returns” of about ₹98,500 and ₹43,200 respectively until possession. According to the complaint, the company paid these returns for nearly two years before abruptly stopping them, while both projects have seen little to no progress and remain stalled.

They further alleged that in June 2024, they were persuaded to sign revised MoUs citing delays due to the Covid pandemic. However, they later discovered that the committed return amounts had been reduced by nearly half without their knowledge. The complainants also claimed that repeated attempts to meet the promoters failed, alleging that access to offices was restricted and security personnel were deployed to prevent entry.

Police registered both cases under IPC sections 420, 406 and 120B and initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and trace the financial transactions involved.