Two friends die, one critical as scooter rams into parked vehicle in Ludhiana

Two friends were killed and another critically injured after the scooter they were riding on rammed into a stationary mini truck on a flyover in the Moti Nagar area on Monday afternoon. SHO Bhupinder Singh added that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Vijay Masih, 43, a resident of Ghati Mohalla, and Gaurav Sehgal, 38, of Haibowal Jassian Road. The third victim, Abhi Pal, 23, of Ahata Sherganj, is in critical condition and has been referred to PGIMER for advanced treatment.

According to police, the trio was travelling on an Activa scooter from Sherpur towards Samrala Chowk when the accident occurred. As they crossed Mohan Dai Cancer Hospital and reached the flyover near Transport Nagar, the speeding scooter allegedly went out of control and crashed into a mini truck parked on the roadside.

The scooter was completely mangled following the crash. Vijay Masih, who was riding the scooter, died on the spot. Passersby rushed the injured to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where Gaurav Sehgal later succumbed to his injuries.

Khush Khosla, cousin of Vijay Masih, said he is survived by two children and a wife. He worked as a vendor.

On being informed, a team from Moti Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police seized the mini truck and registered a case against its driver.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO of Moti Nagar police station, said the truck was loaded and had been parked on the roadside after the driver stopped to urinate. He said the scooter rammed into the vehicle, and the driver fled the spot, leaving the truck behind.

The SHO added that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Police launch hunt to trace truck driver who fled scene