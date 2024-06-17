 Two from Punjab chosen for Indian soft tennis team - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Two from Punjab chosen for Indian soft tennis team

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Two players from Punjab have been selected for the Indian soft tennis team for the Korea Cup International Soft Tennis Competition to be organised by the Korea Soft Tennis Federation from June 18 to 24.

Jaiwant Singh Grewal of Ayali Khurd in Ludhiana and Jasrajan Singh of Mohali. (HT Photos)
Narinder Singh, general secretary of the Soft Tennis Association of Punjab and joint secretary of the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, said Jaiwant Singh Grewal of Ayali Khurd in Ludhiana and Jasrajan Singh of Mohali have been selected for the Indian men’s soft tennis team.

Association president Gurparvez Singh Shaila and joint secretary Pradeep Kumar congratulated the selected players and encouraged the Indian soft tennis team to perform well at the international level.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two from Punjab chosen for Indian soft tennis team
