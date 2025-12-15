Two gangster-turned-terrorists arrested in Mumbai: Punjab DGP

Two gangster-turned-terrorists, who were operating from overseas locations and attempting to orchestrate terror activities in Punjab, have been arrested in Mumbai in an inter-state operation aided by central agencies, police said on Monday. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said were arrested from Mumbai in an intelligence-based and inter-state operation carried out along with the support of the central agencies.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the two, Sajan Masih and Manish Bedi, were important nodes of Pakistan-based and ISI-supported terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based detained gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia.

“A major crackdown on terrorism and organised crime, two gangster-turned-terrorists arrested. They were operating from overseas locations, including #Dubai and #Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in #Punjab,” he posted on X.

Sharing details in a video message, the DGP said Masih and Bedi were arrested from Mumbai in an intelligence-based and inter-state operation carried out along with the support of the central agencies.

He said Masih belongs to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, while Bedi is from Amritsar.

The DGP said both had shifted from Dubai to Armenia and also changed their base in other countries.

“They were important nodes of Pakistan-based and ISI-supported Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based detained gangster Happy Passian. Their involvement is in many crimes, including murders, extortions, in Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, and grenade attacks in Amritsar,” he said, terming their arrest a major success for Punjab Police.

In April, Passia, 29, was arrested by the FBI and the US immigration department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), in Sacramento, California.

The DGP said Punjab Police is also tightening its noose on Bedi and Masih’s accomplice Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, who is coordinating terror activities based in Armenia.

Yadav warned foreign-based nodes that they will be held accountable for their crimes and face the law in India.