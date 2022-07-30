Two gangsters arrested with arms, ammo in Mohali
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Friday arrested two associates of gangsters Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dhala, and Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, near Chhat traffic light point in Mohali and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
The accused were identified as Sumit Kumar of Gopalpur village in Sonepat, Haryana, and Shahrukh Khan of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Two pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from them.
SSOC AIG Ashwani Kapoor said they received information a few days ago that Arshdeep, a resident of Dhala village in Moga, and Gurjant, a resident of Suhavi district in Fatehgarh Sahib, who live in Canada and Australia, respectively, were engaged in terrorist activities and in contact with the ISI. They provide arms to their associates in India, who are engaged in extortion.
The accused told police during interrogation that they were in contact with Arshdeep and Gurjant through Facebook and had come to Mohali at their behest to intimidate an influential person. They were on their way to the location sent to them, when they were nabbed.
A case has been registered against Sumit and Shahrukh at the SSOC police station in Phase 4, Mohali.
Arshdeep and Gurjant were previously booked under Sections 384, 153, 153-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the SSOC police station on July 15.
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
