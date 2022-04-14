Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22.
Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
Principal Suman Lata congratulated the winners and wished them the best.
-
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
-
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
-
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
-
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
-
Hindalga panchayat president says present when Patil met Eshwarappa
A day after KS Eshwarappa claimed that he never met the Hindalga gram panchayat president on Wednesday, Santosh Patil said he accompanied the contractor to meet the Karnataka minister, who asked him to start road works in the village before the Lakshmi Jathre (fair). The minister has categorically refuted the charge of abetting the suicide. Several pictures are circulating on social media in which Patil is seen with the minister.
