Two Haryana tourists among 3 dead in twin Himachal road mishaps

Two tourists, including a woman, were killed and 22 others injured when a tempo traveller carrying 24 people rolled down a 300-ft gorge near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday evening. Two tourists, including a woman, were killed and 22 others injured when a tempo traveller carrying 24 people rolled down a 300-ft gorge near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Monika, 28, a resident of Karnal, and Ravi Gupta, 32, of Faridabad.

As per information, the driver lost control over the wheel, resulting in the vehicle rolling off the road. It bore a Sonepat registration number (HR69F-3333) and was carrying passengers from Haryana, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Upon receiving the alert, five rescue teams under deputy superintendent, headquarters, Keylong, were immediately dispatched to the spot.

Lahaul-Spiti SP Ilma Afroz said, “Rescue operations were launched immediately with the help of locals. All the injured were rushed to Manali for treatment.”

As per information, six are critically injured, including two twin children aged around 6-7 years who have suffered head injuries. They were referred to Manali Mission Hospital.

Sixteen others remain under treatment at Manali Hospital.

A case has been registered under relevant sections though the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

One dead, 18 injured as bus falls into gorge in Mandi

One person was killed, while 18 others sustained injuries when a private bus fell into a gorge near Patrighat village in Mandi district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus was on its way from Jahu to Mandi when the accident took place. Locals and officials have initiated the rescue operations which have been obstructed by heavy rains.

DSP Sarkaghat Sanjeev Gautam informed that one youth sustained minor injuries, while 17 others were seriously injured and have been admitted to Nerchowk Medical College for treatment. One person lost his life in the accident. He has been identified as 56-year-old Rajgir Chand of Kot village, Ghumarwin tehsil, Bilaspur. The DSP added that the police have registered a case and started an investigation.