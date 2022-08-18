Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
: Two guarantors have been arrested after a rice miller in Kaithal district failed to return 1,135 MT rice amounting to ₹ 4 crores to government’s procurement agency FCI under the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) policy.
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal.
According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
The police have arrested two guarantors- Akshay and Rajesh- mentioned in the FIR, while Rakesh, Shivani and Jagdeep are absconding.
As per the complaint, the rice mill was allocated 6,163 MT paddy for milling under the CMR policy in the last kharif marketing season 2021-22. As per the agreement, the rice mill was to deliver 67 per cent of the total paddy or 4,129 MT rice by May 31.
Thereafter, extension of one month up to June 30 was given by the government for the delivery of the balance 1,135 MT CMR to Food Corporation of India (FCI) but the miller failed to deliver the rice. It became a matter of breach of trust a the miller has not been responding.
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out
Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.
