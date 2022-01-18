Two held for carjacking in Ludhiana, pistol seized

Two people were arrested for stealing a person’s car at gunpoint on Sunday.

Cops recovered the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which the accused – Pritpal Singh of Bajda village and Sandeep Singh of Bhikhi – had stolen from a man on the Sirhind-Chunni Road on January 11, and also seized a .32 bore pistol and two bullets from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Brar said the accused had been arrested near the Mundian Kalan T-Point on Chandigarh Road.

A case was registered under Sections 379B (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

The DCP added that a case of carjacking at gunpoint had been lodged against the accused at the Vadaliwala police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Pritpal Singh is already facing trial in 17 cases, including fraud, attempt to murder, robbery, possessing an illegal weapon and causing a road mishap.

Man arrested with weapon

In another case, a man was arrested with a countrymade illegal weapon and two bullets. Acting on a tipoff, the police arrested the accused, Anil Kumar of Mohalla Janakpuri, near Sufiyan Chowk.

A case under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at the Division 2 police station, and the accused was remanded a day in police custody.