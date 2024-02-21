Two held for drug peddling, 1.97 kg heroin recovered in Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, busted a drug supply chain with the arrest of two accused and recovered a total of 1.97 kg heroin from their possession. The STF arrested the accused near Tajpur road following a tip-off when they were going to deliver the drug consignment on a bike. (HT File Photo)

According to STF officials, the accused were in contact with drug suppliers through social networking sites and supplied the drugs among the addicts after procuring the same from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Kumar alias Aman alias Decklas, 23, of Nabha of Patiala and Honey Kumar, 23, of Juneja Colony of Tibba Road.

The STF arrested the accused near Tajpur road following a tip-off when they were going to deliver the drug consignment on a bike. When frisked, the STF recovered 1.97 kg heroin from a backpack.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana range, said that Shubham is a history sheeter and he is facing trial in at least eight cases, including two for murder, snatching and drug peddling. The jail staff had also recovered a mobile phone from his possession when he was lodged in jail.

“Shubham confessed that he is unemployed and a drug addict. He indulged in drug peddling to meet his need for drugs. He was on bail since August 2023,” the inspector said.

“After coming out on bail, he came in contact with Honey through some drug peddler. Honey, too, is jobless and a drug addict. The duo indulged in drug peddling,” he added.

Further, the Inspector added that during interrogation, the accused revealed that they came in contact with some drug smugglers through some social networking sites. They used to fix their deal in the chat and would further procure heroin from different locations.

An FIR under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF, Mohali. The police are trying to trace the drug peddlers.