Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two held for duping Panchkula mayor of 42L in cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 07:20 am IST

During the remand, crucial information was extracted, aiding in the identification of other accomplices involved in the fraud, who will soon be apprehended, said police

Following a complaint by city mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, the cyber crime police on July 5 has apprehended two accused in 42.52 lakh fraud case from Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Salauddin Ansari and Shyam Dayal were taken on 10-day police remand.

Upon completion of their remand, both accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. (HT photo for representation)
Upon completion of their remand, both accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. (HT photo for representation)

Goyal, a resident of Sector 6, is also a director at Amarnath Aggarwal Investments Private Limited (Development of Amravati Enclave), with its office in Sector-2, Panchkula. Goyal on June 26 reported that his son received a message about two suspicious payments from the company’s bank account. Subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown individual had fraudulently siphoned off a total of 42.52 lakh using forged letterheads and fake documents.

Cyber police examined call details, WhatsApp chats, and linked bank accounts to identify the culprits and also conducted raids in various locations across Uttar Pradesh.

During the remand, crucial information was extracted, aiding in the identification of other accomplices involved in the fraud, who will soon be apprehended, said police. Upon completion of their remand, both accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two held for duping Panchkula mayor of 42L in cyber fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On