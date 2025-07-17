Two held for duping Panchkula mayor of 42L in cyber fraud

Following a complaint by city mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, the cyber crime police on July 5 has apprehended two accused in ₹42.52 lakh fraud case from Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Salauddin Ansari and Shyam Dayal were taken on 10-day police remand. Upon completion of their remand, both accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. (HT photo for representation)

Goyal, a resident of Sector 6, is also a director at Amarnath Aggarwal Investments Private Limited (Development of Amravati Enclave), with its office in Sector-2, Panchkula. Goyal on June 26 reported that his son received a message about two suspicious payments from the company’s bank account. Subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown individual had fraudulently siphoned off a total of ₹42.52 lakh using forged letterheads and fake documents.

Cyber police examined call details, WhatsApp chats, and linked bank accounts to identify the culprits and also conducted raids in various locations across Uttar Pradesh.

During the remand, crucial information was extracted, aiding in the identification of other accomplices involved in the fraud, who will soon be apprehended, said police. Upon completion of their remand, both accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.